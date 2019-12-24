Looking Back At 2019: Wildfire Response And The Future Of PG&E

Wildfire Response And The Future Of PG&E

Governor Gavin Newsom's first year in office has been a busy one. One of his biggest challenges was wildfire response and prevention, and what to do about Pacific Gas and Electric. After its damaged power lines were discovered to be the cause of some of the most catastrophic fires in state history, PG&E began shutting off power to millions of customers when high winds and low humidity increased the risk of fire. PG&E is now facing bankruptcy and its future is uncertain.

Guest: Marisa Lagos