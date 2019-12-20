Californians Face Deadline for Jan. 1 Covered California Health Insurance

Federal Government Could Award New Contracts to Private Prisons Detaining Immigrants in California

As early as today, the federal government could award new contracts to private prison companies to keep detaining thousands of immigrants in the state. But advocates say that's an effort to undermine a new California law targeting prisons for profit just days before it takes effect.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero

State Attorney General Argues Against Releasing Police Misconduct Records

The California Attorney General's Office on Thursday argued before a panel of three appellant judges that turning over misconduct and other records about officers employed by local agencies would be an "enormous burden" for the state department of justice.

Reporter: Alex Emslie

Midnight Deadline to Sign Up for Covered California

The clock is ticking for Californians who don't have health insurance and want to be covered starting January 1 through the state's insurance marketplace.

Guest: Peter Lee, Executive Director of Covered California