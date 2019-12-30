From Gig Worker Protections to a Rent Increase Cap: California's New State Laws

Rent Increase Cap: AB 1482 will limit annual rent increases by 5% plus inflation and require that landlords provide a "just cause" when evicting tenants who have been renting for a year or more.

Housing Crisis Act of 2019: Aimed at promoting higher density, SB 330 will prohibit local governments from down-zoning by either placing a moratorium on development or lowering the number of housing units permitted. It will also speed up the permitting process for development. The provision sunsets after five years.

Streamlining In-Law Units: AB 68 will make it easier for property owners to build Accessory Dwelling Units, commonly known as in-law units or granny flats.

Health

Health Care for Undocumented Immigrants: SB 104 will allow some undocumented young adults to receive health insurance through the state's Medicaid program. The law is the first of its kind in the U.S.

Kaiser Transparency: SB 343 will require Kaiser Permanente to share more information on revenue and expenses at its facilities.

Workplace