National Politics Come To California With Impeachment And Democratic Debate

In Los Angeles this evening a debate will be held among many of the Democratic candidates running for the nation’s highest office. The debate could affect the focus of discussion for the presidential candidates, but some presidential aspirants won’t be on the debate stage because they did not make fundraising and polling benchmarks set by the Democratic Party to qualify.

Reporter: Scott Shafer

Julian Castro's Campaign Continues With Limited Resources

Julian Castro, the former mayor of San Antonio, did not qualify for the California debate. As he toured L.A.’s Skid Row. He spoke about running for the presidency in California with relatively little money.

Guest: Julian Castro, Presidential Candidate

Humboldt County Community Rejects Wind Farm On Sacred Land

California has become synonymous with green energy projects as it tries to wean itself off of fossil fuels. But in Humboldt County in far northern California, the Board of Supervisors has voted against a wind energy project. The company Terra-Gen wanted to place 47 wind turbines on the Bear River and Monument ridges above the former logging town of Scotia.

Reporter: Shomik Mukherjee, Humboldt Times-Standard

New Report Suggests Major Changes To Cannabis Taxes

The legalization of recreational marijuana in California was supposed to raise a billion dollars in new tax revenue.

But with 15-percent tax rates on retail purchases -- plus local taxes on top of that in some places -- there's little incentive for consumers to buy marijuana legally.

Reporter: Raquel Maria Dillon