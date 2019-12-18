PG&E Still Needs Gov. Newsom's Support
Mark Fiore: Drawn to the Bay

PG&E Still Needs Gov. Newsom's Support

Mark Fiore

A federal bankruptcy judge approved two PG&E settlements worth $25 billion, but Gov. Gavin Newsom could still throw a wrench in the troubled utility's plans for exiting bankruptcy.

Even though PG&E and attorneys for fire victims eliminated a requirement that Newsom sign off on their $13.5 billion settlement, the bankrupt utility still needs the governor's support for these multi-billion dollar settlements in order to exit bankruptcy by a June 30 deadline.

Newsom wants PG&E to replace its entire board of directors — including CEO Bill Johnson — and make it easier for the state to take over if the utility continues to screw up.

Settlements, board changes or dumping the CEO ... I think most Californians just want to see the company keep its equipment from starting deadly infernos.

