BART Boss Gets an 'Uplifting' Earful From Customers on Listening Tour
Search
X
Donate
News

BART Boss Gets an 'Uplifting' Earful From Customers on Listening Tour

2 min
Dan BrekkeSaul Gonzalez
A car from BART's legacy fleet, left, and one of the cars from its Fleet of the Future at Pleasant Hill Station in October 2016.  (Dan Brekke/KQED)

BART General Manager Robert Powers took on a job earlier this year leading a transit agency that’s both crucial to the Bay Area and often the source of deep frustration for many riders. One of his first moves was to go out and meet his customers face to face and hear what they have to say.

To do that, Powers launched a "listening tour" to talk to riders in each of the system's 48 stations. He's visited nearly two dozen so far, and he's scheduled to be at San Francisco's 16th Street Station between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

BART: Recent KQED Coverage
Loading

Surprisingly — or at least surprising if you're a) a regular BART rider and/or b) familiar with the litany of complaints and concerns that BART patrons often voice on social media about the system's cleanliness, packed trains, late runs, fare evasion, homeless riders and public safety worries — Powers says much of what he hears during his tour has been "soul-uplifting."

"When I talk to the riders, there is an emotional connection between them and BART," Powers said during a recent visit to the Embarcadero Station in downtown San Francisco. "They very much depend on BART, they understand how important BART is to the Bay Area and their quality of life, and they generally want BART to be successful."

Powers, a University of Illinois-trained civil engineer who joined BART in 2012 as assistant general manager for planning development and construction, was appointed to succeed now-retired GM Grace Crunican in July. He says he undertook the listening tour because he wanted "no filter" between him and the riding public.

"I felt I had to get out and listen to the concerns that our riders had and hear from them directly without anyone in between me and them," Powers said. "... I don't want anybody's staff, I don't want anybody writing it up. I want somebody to look me in the eye and tell me their concerns about BART. What's working and what's not working."

And on his Embarcadero visit, Powers had little trouble getting customers to tell him what they thought.

One, Jeff Calabrese, brought up a couple of familiar issues.

"I’ve had a number of incidents — I’ve been riding BART for 15 years now — a number of incidents, some where the police never showed up, and San Francisco police have had to come and jump in," he said.

Calabrese wasn't finished.

"The amount of homeless who sleep on BART is just out of control," he said. "I've gone into a car and three-quarters of the car — not kidding — has been full of homeless people."

Powers assured Calabrese that BART takes the issue of homeless residents seriously and has taken steps — which include partnering with local governments and social service agencies — to try to address it.

"You know homeless is much bigger than BART, but we’ve got to be part of the solution," Powers added. "And the police presence, I agree. We need to get more police presence in the system. Not necessarily only police — they could be community service officers or ambassadors walking the system."

At one point, Powers ventured to approach a group of women chatting on the Embarcadero platform. After introducing himself, he asked, "How are we doing with cleanliness?"

"I never would have chosen upholstered seats," one woman volunteered, prompting laughter from her companions. She was referring to BART's old-style seats, which lab tests sponsored by a Bay Area news outlet found to be swarming with bacteria.

"We got rid of all those!" Powers said, reminding the group that BART ditched the upholstery for vinyl-covered seats after the lab results were published..

Still, one woman said, "You could do better!"

Sponsored

Powers acknowledges he's getting an earful from patrons, whose comments typically touch on at least one of three major areas: unhappiness with fare evasion and homelessness on the system; the desire to speed up introduction of BART's new Fleet of the Future cars to ease crowding; and the need for what he calls "an additional presence in the system" to enhance riders' sense of security.

Powers is careful to say, as he was in talking to riders like Calabrese, that he's not necessarily talking about sworn police officers. The BART Police Department has been chronically understaffed, a situation that has started to change this year with a concerted hiring drive and approval of funds to expand the force, which has had an authorized strength of 225 sworn officers, by 19 positions.

Powers says the "additional presence" he's talking about could come in the form of "an ambassador type of person." He envisions uniformed, radio-equipped teams of two or three people who would be "walking the system, making eye contact, just talking to people."

"Boy that would go a long way when I talk to riders about their perception of safety, especially on nights and weekends," Powers said.

The general manager says he intends for his tour to yield action on customers' concerns. He says BART will create an online page to track the agency's response to the themes he's hearing.

Powers describes the page "as somewhere people can see their voices are being heard and action is being taken." He'll feel the tour has been a success, he says, if a year from now he's hearing from customers that "BART listened, and we took action."

Powers has scheduled listening tour stops at nine stations next month:

  • Jan. 8: Glen Park (8 a.m.-9 a.m.); El Cerrito Plaza (3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.).
  • Jan. 15: South Hayward (8 a.m.-9 a.m.); Ashby/Ed Roberts Campus, 3075 Adeline St., Berkeley (3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.).
  • Jan. 22: Antioch (5 a.m.-6 a.m.); Pittsburg Center (6:45 a.m.-7:45 a.m.); Pittsburg/Bay Point E-BART transfer platform (8 a.m.-8:30 a.m.).
  • Jan. 29: Castro Valley (8 a.m.-9 a.m.); Balboa Park (3 p.m.-4 p.m.).

Schedule is subject to change. See BART's listening tour page for updates.

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.