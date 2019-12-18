Journalists Challenge Law That Limits Options For Freelancers

AB-5 is facing another legal challenge. The controversial law aims to give wage and benefit protections to people who work as independent contractors. But this latest challenge isn't coming from ride-share companies, it's being brought by the American Society of Journalists and Authors and the National Press Photographers Association.

Demonstrators Across The State Rally In Favor Of Impeachment

Last night Californians in cities up and down the state gathered to demonstrate their support for the impeachment of President Donald Trump. The demonstrations come as the House of Representatives prepares for its historic impeachment vote scheduled for today.

Impeachment Proceedings Become Teaching Moment For High School Students

The House of Representatives prepares for its historic vote to impeach President Trump today. In the Bay Area some teachers are using the ongoing saga as a good real-time civics lesson. Inside a classroom at Oakland Tech High School, students debated the merits of the case.

Reporter: Matthew Green

Ocean Acidity Is Increasing Off California's Coast

Acidity off the coast of California is rising faster than the rest of the oceans. That's according to a new study that used fossils to look at ocean acidification over a century. Tracking the long-term effects is difficult because no one studied ocean acidification until the 1980's.