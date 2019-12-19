Will the L.A. Debate Spotlight California Issues?

"If we want Californians to have a voice in deciding who the president is, we really have to focus on the primary. "

California is sensitive to being “a political ATM,” where Democrats and Republicans come to withdraw campaign cash -- then fly off to campaign in swing states.

Aimee Allison, president of She the People, says embrace it! Campaign donations are perhaps the most important way California can influence the Democratic nomination.

"Without California, there would be no surge in fundraising and visibility for people to judge, for example, because a lot of his money and force behind his campaign is really coming from both Silicon Valley and from Hollywood.," Allison said.

Encouraging candidates to address issues with special resonance in California was another reason for moving up the presidential primary. As founder of a group which aims to elevate issues important to women of color, Allison says one aspect of life here stands out for needing more attention.

"We Californians, we can't afford what you know, we can't afford the rising costs of not only just buying a house, but rent and gentrification has reshaped and shaped our cities. We really need to address that issue, not just on the state level, but we need leadership at the federal level."

Kim Alexander for one wants to hear more discussion about a unique cause of homelessness in California.

"You know, how they're going to address the climate crisis, how they're going to address climate refugees, which we have right here in California," Alexander notes, "every time there's a wildfire."

Former Governor Jerry Brown is critical of the m edia's focus on a small number of issues.

"Talk about impeachment. Talk about poll standings. Talk about Putin or something.," Brown says dismissively. Even the candidates' differences over health care seem relatively minor to him, compared to what he thinks are the big issues.

"Can we survive a nuclear mistake? Is it gonna happen? What can we do? It's damned dangerous, and most of the presidential candidates are eerily silent."

Then there's Brown's other signature issue: Climate change.

"What are we going to do about coal? What do we do about the coal workers? So those are just some of what I think the debate should be about. And quite frankly, it does not seem illuminating to me thus far," Brown says.

Aimee Allison of She the People notes that while California’s formal election isn’t until March 3rd a lot is going to happen before then.

"Most of us Californians who are registered to vote by mail will receive our ballots February 2nd. And that is coming up really close them. In fact, when the nation's media is focused on Iowa, we're already going to be voting.

Between now and then, the candidates will also be vying to win key California endorsements up for grabs since Kamala Harris’s departure two weeks ago.