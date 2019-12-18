After 161 Years, An Era Of Local News Ends In Martinez

When you visit the Martinez News-Gazette, you can hear Barbara Cetko's typewriter clicking away. Editor Rick Jones will tell you about the paper's 161 year history that includes covering the Civil War. But the paper's more recent legacy doesn't involve national headlines as much as it does the local stories that few other journalists are covering. So what will happen at the end of December when the paper closes?

Guests: Rick Jones, Editor of the Martinez News-Gazette & Barbara Cetko, Staffer at the Martinez News-Gazette