Foothill College Bets on Cloud Computing Courses to Help Students Get Ahead

“I was looking for quite some time and hoping to see something,” said Meilani Widodo, a student in Foothill’s first introduction to cloud computing class. It’s part of a four-course sequence that will result in an Amazon Web Services (AWS) certification.

Widodo has worked in the tech industry for many years as a Unix systems administrator, but is looking for a new and better opportunity. She regularly takes classes at local community colleges to keep her skills sharp and was excited to see Foothill offering a class based on the AWS platform.

“I do see a lot of jobs posted by Amazon and I do see some opportunities,” Widodo said.

She has enjoyed the Foothill class because it’s hands-on, and problem-based. Students are working together in groups to build a voice-assistant, like Alexa or Siri, using AWS. For many of them, the cloud is new, even though most are technology industry professionals. Many see how the industry is changing and know they need to keep up.

“It’s not really about switching jobs, but adapting to the new reality,” said Hip Long, a 28-year-old software developer and Foothill student. Long saw a demo video posted on AWS showing a software developer giving Alexa specific instructions to create a program, which the machine then created. In his experience, building a program takes months of communication with the finance and operations teams — he was inspired.

“I can see the changes of the traditional way of writing software to the new way,” Long said. “It makes something impossible in the past become reality.”

He doesn’t want to get left behind.

These professionals are glad Foothill is offering cloud computing. At $31 per credit it’s an affordable way to upskill. But the genesis of the class did not come from students. It came from industry.

“Amazon Web Services, their Educate Team, came knocking on our door and they said, ‘We need people with this skill and we don't have them. What can we do about it?’” said Teresa Ong, associate vice president for Workforce and CTE programs at Foothill.