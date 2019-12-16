ICE Does Not Know How Many Parents It Detained And Deported Last Year

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained nearly 440,000 adults nationwide last year, but it doesn't know how many of them are parents, which violates the agency’s own policy.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero

Santa Anita Racetrack Hopes Technology Will Prevent More Horse Deaths

Later this month, Santa Anita Racetrack in L.A. county will open for a new season. The occasion is overshadowed by the sobering fact that 37 racehorses died there last season. This season the racetrack is using new technology in hopes of preventing injuries and deaths.

Reporter: Alyssa Jeong Perry, KPCC

Governer Newsom Rejects PG&E Settlement For Wildfire Victims

In Sacramento on Friday evening Governor Gavin Newsom announced a major setback to the utility PG&E. The governor rejecting a multi-billion dollar deal the utility reached only a week ago with survivors of wildfires caused by the utility. PG&E was counting on that deal to help it make its way out of bankruptcy protection.

San Jose Mayor's Call For PG&E Cooperative Gains Momentum

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo has been the face of a push to turn PG&E into a utility owned by customers rather than investors. Governor Newsom's rejection of PG&E's bankruptcy exit plan gives Liccardo some momentum. The mayor started recruiting support for his plan after PG&E's power shutoffs thrust parts of the state into the dark. He now has more than 100 elected officials on his side.

Guest: Sam Liccardo, Mayor of San Jose