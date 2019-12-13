The (For-Profit) School of Hard Knocks

U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos wants defrauded student borrowers to still be on the hook for student loans.

It's no secret that DeVos has a thing for for-profit colleges, but her current argument seems particularly cruel.

Her reasoning apparently goes like this: Even if you have a worthless diploma from a shady for-profit college that lied to you – if you are currently making money in any kind of job – you still have to pay back those loans for a fraudulent education since you must have gotten something out of it.

. . . Or words to that effect.

Never mind that her own Department of Education seems to disagree with her.

Keep in mind DeVos was appointed to her position by the namesake of Trump University, which paid a $25 million settlement to students who alleged they were defrauded by the for-profit "university" that sold real estate seminars.