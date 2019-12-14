Impeachment Vote, PG&E Settlement Offer, "Our Turbulent Decade"

Judiciary Committee Approves Impeachment Articles

On Friday morning, the House Judiciary Committee passed 27-13, along party lines, two articles of impeachment after two consecutive days of contentious debate. Republicans on the committee unsuccessfully tried multiple times to introduce amendments to the articles during the marathon markup session. Democrats claim that President Trump abused his office for political gain when he tried to pressure Ukraine into opening an investigation into his political rival, Joe Biden, and that he obstructed Congress by defying numerous subpoenas for documents and testimony as part of their impeachment probe. United in their opposition, Republicans responded angrily, saying Democrats are rushing through the impeachment process and using it as a pretext to overturn the results of the 2016 election.

Guests:

Ron Elving, NPR senior editor and White House correspondent

Tim Miller, Republican consultant and senior contributor, The Bulwark

PG&E’s $13.5 Billion Settlement for Wildfire Victims

Last Friday, PG&E announced a $13.5 billion settlement it had reached with wildfire victims. The deal would resolve claims made against the utility by victims of the 2017 North Bay fires, last year’s Camp Fire and other recent blazes. It also marks a turning point in the utility’s efforts to emerge from bankruptcy protection. PG&E has until June 30 next year to tap into a wildfire insurance fund established by lawmakers to help utilities pay for future wildfire claims.

Guest:

Marisa Lagos, KQED politics and government correspondent

“Our Turbulent Decade”

From the San Francisco Giants’ first World Series win in 56 years to the deadly Ghost Ship warehouse fire, the Bay Area has seen a lot of ups and downs over the past decade. Big tech and the gig economy disrupted the traditional workplace. Devastating wildfires brought new urgency and attention to living with climate change. And last year, Oakland emerged as a hotbed of filmmaking talent with box office hits like “Black Panther” and “Sorry to Bother You.” The KQED Arts team reviews how the last 10 years have redefined life in the Bay Area in “Our Turbulent Decade.”