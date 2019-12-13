Former State Supreme Court Chief Justice Ronald George on the Politicization of the Courts and His Historic Gay Marriage Ruling
Political Breakdown

28 min
Scott ShaferMarisa Lagos
Former California Supreme Court Chief Justice Ronald George with Political Breakdown hosts Marisa Lagos and Scott Shafer.  (Guy Marzorati/KQED)

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg gains some California endorsements in his presidential bid (1:00), and polls still have Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren at the top of the pack in the Golden State (2:40). Then, former California Supreme Court Chief Justice Ronald George discusses the state of the judicial branch (6:55) and what it was like issuing his landmark ruling in favor of same-sex marriage (19:50).

