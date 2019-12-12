Three California Cities Have New Ideas To Address Homelessness 

Bipartisan Bill Would Offer Legal Status To Farmworkers Nationwide

A bill that would legalize hundreds of thousands of undocumented farmworkers, including many in California, and reform the country’s temporary agricultural guest worker program, has passed the U.S. House of Representatives with bipartisan support.

Reporter: Alex Hall

California May Add Cannabis To List Of Substances Unsafe During Pregnancy

A state panel of scientists has voted to put cannabis smoke and its active ingredient THC on the list of substances deemed to be a risk for pregnant women. This comes nearly 2 years after California legalized recreational marijuana.

Reporter: Peter Jon Schuler

Three California Cities Have Three Different Ideas To Address Homelessness

In Los Angeles County, the city of Lancaster wants to ban people from handing out food to homeless people in public spaces. Oakland's city council president is floating the idea of using a cruise ship to house people at Oakland’s port, and San Francisco just opened an RV parking lot with electricity, showers, and other services.

California's Rape Crisis Centers Receive Virtually No State Funding

After a one-time increase in funding. California's rape crisis centers are once again left with practically no state support.

Reporter: Scott Soriano, Capitol Weekly