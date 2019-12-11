Federal Bill Would Legalize Many Undocumented Farmworkers

The U.S. House of Representatives is set to vote today on a bill that would legalize many undocumented farmworkers. That could make a big difference in California, where most agricultural workers lack legal status.

Reporter: Alex Hall, KQED

North American Trade Deal Could Help Calif. Farmers

The White House and the Democrats in the House have reached a deal updating the North American Free Trade Agreement between the U.S., Mexico and Canada. Farmers hope the deal will help them.

Guest: Rep. Doug LaMalfa

Farmers Pledge to Prevent More E. Coli Outbreaks

Farmers in the Salinas Valley are pledging to do better after the latest E. coli outbreak. Federal health investigators don't know exactly what caused it but they do know that at least eight people have been sickened across three states.

Reporter: Erika Mahoney, KAZU

Doctors at U.S.-Mexico Border Want to Vaccinate Migrants

A group of doctors from across the country are spending the week in San Diego demanding that they be allowed to vaccinate detained migrants against the flu.

Reporter: Max Rivlin-Nadler, KPBS