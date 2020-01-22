New SF Eviction Law Extends Protections to Nearly All Privately Owned Rental Units
Matthew Green
Activists and tenants of a San Francisco apartment building protest the landlord's eviction efforts. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Tens of thousands of San Francisco renters now have stronger eviction protections under a new measure that went into effect this week.

The new law affords tenants in nearly all privately owned units in the city, regardless of when they were built, the same protections against no-fault evictions that have long applied to tenants in older buildings, covering more than 35,000 additional units across the city, according to Supervisor Matt Haney, who authored the legislation.

Approved unanimously by the Board of Supervisors in December, the law is the city's latest effort in recent years to limit evictions amid a growing affordable housing and homelessness crisis.

Fifteen percent of renters were threatened with eviction over a 5-year period, according to a 2018 survey by the San Francisco Planning Commission.

“Now is the time to correct this inequity and treat all units the same,” Haney said last month. “This legislation will provide protections that will ensure that nobody is under threat of an arbitrary eviction in San Francisco.”

Until recently, the city's strict no-fault eviction rules — which protect tenants from being evicted if they haven't committed any violations — only applied to renters whose units were built on or before June 1979. Assembly Bill 1482, a new California rent cap law that took effect at the beginning of January, expanded those protections statewide. It requires landlords in housing created in the last 15 years to provide a legitimate reason, as defined by law, for evicting tenants. San Francisco's new law fills the time gap, extending protections to tenants in housing created between 1979 and 2005.

"This should cover at least, if not every private rental, the vast majority," including Section 8 housing and single-room occupancy (SRO) units, said Robert Collins, executive director of the San Francisco Rent Board, whose agency will oversee the new rules. The ordinance will not, however, affect Ellis Act evictions, which occur when landlords evict tenants in order to remove their properties from the rental market.

Landlord and apartment associations have typically opposed such tenant-protection measures, arguing that stricter eviction rules make it more difficult for residential property owners to maintain and renovate their buildings, and will result is less affordable housing.

Russell Lowery, executive director of California Rental Housing Association, which mostly represents small property owners, said strict eviction measures will make it much costlier for landlords to sever relationships with problematic tenants.

"My members can pay $30,000 to $40,000 for an eviction," he said after the passage of AB 1482. "That's more than they're going to make on rent in the first place."

KQED's Holly McDede contributed reporting to this story.

