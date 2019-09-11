California Senate Approves Bill to Cap Rent Increases

California lawmakers on Tuesday moved to cap annual rent increases statewide for most tenants, as limited housing supply in the country's most populous state continues to drive up the cost of living while pushing more people to the streets.
The state Senate voted 25-10 to cap rent increases at 5% each year plus inflation for the next decade while banning landlords from evicting tenants without just cause. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom says he will sign the bill — AB 1482 — into law, but it must first survive a final vote in the Assembly by Friday.
California's largest cities, including Los Angeles, Oakland and San Francisco, have some form of rent control that has been in place for decades, but a state law passed in 1995 has restricted any new municipal rent control laws since that year. In most places, landlords can raise rents at any time and for any reason as long as they give advance notice.