Bricks-and-Mortar Shops Survive Online Holiday Shopping
Morning Report

Bricks-and-Mortar Shops Survive Online Holiday Shopping

KQED News Staff

Yet Another E. coli Warning for Salinas Lettuce

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has issued another E-Coli warning to consumers and retailers. The message is: stay away from packages of chopped salads produced by the Salinas-based company Fresh Express.

State's Feud with Trump Admin. Means Budget Surplus Is Smaller

California is preparing for a much smaller budget surplus next year because of its ongoing feud with the Trump administration over its Medicaid program.

CBP: Fewer People Crossing Border Illegally

New numbers from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection show the number of people caught crossing the southwest border illegally last month dropped by a third compared to a year earlier.

Claremont Church's Nativity Scene Puts the Holy Family in a Cage

A Claremont church’s nativity scene featuring the Holy Family in cages has stirred some controversy. 

Reporter: Erick Galindo, KPCC

Old-School, Bricks-and-Mortar Shops Face an Online Shopping Season

According to a report by Pricewaterhouse Coopers for the first time consumers will do more of their holiday shopping online instead of physical stores. Saul Gonzalez, co-host of The California Report, visited a unique shop in downtown San Francisco to talk about how small independent brick and mortar retailers in California keep up.

Guest: Jonathan Levin, Cable Car Clothiers

 

