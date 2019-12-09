California Could Lose $2 Billion of Budget Surplus Due to Feud With Trump

California is bracing for a much smaller budget surplus next year because of its ongoing feud with the Trump administration about a tax involving Medicaid, one of the state's chief budget writers said Monday.

California is projected to have a $7 billion surplus, with $3 billion of it available to spend on recurring programs.

But nearly $2 billion of that amount would only come if California is allowed to keep in place a tax on the companies that manage Medi-Cal, the state's Medicaid program. California needs permission from the federal government to do that — and state lawmakers are not sure they will get it.

Democratic state Assemblyman Phil Ting, chairman of the committee that writes the Assembly version of the budget, said lawmakers are planning on Trump declining to approve the tax, meaning only $1 billion of the surplus would be available to spend on recurring programs.

Preparing to spend that money while facing such uncertainty “wouldn't be the right thing to do,” Ting said.

“Every time there is an opportunity to fight with California, the Trump administration has really taken up that mantle and really tried at every turn to thwart many of our key policy agendas,” Ting said.