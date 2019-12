Jaime Geaga moved to San Francisco in 1981. He was ready to start a new chapter of his life when he tested positive for HIV. Among Asian Americans, Filipino men were some of the most affected by HIV/AIDS. Filipinos also made up the largest group of Asians in the Bay Area. So Jaime became an activist to educate his community, all while fighting for his life.

This episode is from Long Distance , a documentary podcast with stories about the Filipino diaspora.