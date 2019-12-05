State Bans Insurers From Dropping Homeowner Policies in Areas Hit by Wildfires

The mandatory one-year moratorium covers more than 800,000 residential policies within zones that were declared wildfire disaster areas this year.

"If you live near one of the devastating fires, you now have an automatic year of protection if your home survived, and more importantly, if you suffered a total loss," Lara said. "This gives consumers temporary breathing room while we work on lasting solutions."

The state has the authority to impose such bans under Senate Bill 824, authored last year by Lara, then a state senator. This is the first time the department has invoked the law, which went into effect in January.

The action comes amid findings that insurance companies have increasingly dropped home coverage plans in areas across the state with high wildfire risk, and as blazes become more frequent and destructive.

The number of homeowners in high-risk fire areas who complained about getting dropped by their plans more than tripled between 2010 and 2016, while complaints about increased premiums rose by more than 200%, according to a state Department of Insurance report released last year.

And in August, the department released data showing that the number of nonrenewals rose by more than 10% last year in seven of the counties hardest hit by wildfires.