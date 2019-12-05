Airbnb Bans All ‘Open Invite’ Parties in Wake of Orinda Shooting

Airbnb is taking more steps to crack down on parties and nuisance guests in the wake of a Halloween shooting at an Airbnb rental in Orinda that left five dead.

The company said Thursday it’s banning "open invite" parties at all of its accommodations. Those are parties open to anyone and advertised on social media, for example.

Airbnb says boutique hotels and professional event venues will be exempt from the new rule.

The San Francisco-based company is also banning large parties at apartment buildings and condos.

"This policy does not impact parties that are authorized by hosts and convened respectfully by guests," the company said in a news release. "Instead, our goal with this new policy is to address the small number of guests who act irresponsibly and those rare hosts whose homes become persistent neighborhood nuisances."