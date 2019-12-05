Former Google Workers Claim They Were Fired For Standing Up For Human Rights

Four former Google employees who fired last week say they’ll ask the National Labor Relations Board to investigate why.

They say they were fired for organizing for better working conditions and standing up for civil rights.

Reporter: Alice Woelfle

Mandatory Overtime, Twelve Hour Shifts, And High Rates Of Injury For Amazon Warehouse Workers

Every time you order something from Amazon, it's sorted by workers at an Amazon warehouse. The holidays are Amazon’s busiest time of year which means it’s also one of the most exhausting and dangerous for workers processing all those packages.

Reporter: Will Evans, Reveal