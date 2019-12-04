What's Next for Senator Kamala Harris?

Duncan Hunter Pleads Guilty to Corruption Charge

Congressman Duncan Hunter dodged reporters as he entered a courthouse to plead guilty to conspiracy. Faced with 60 counts, which for the past year he insisted were part of a “witch hunt,” he ultimately admitted to a single charge use at least $150,000 in campaign cash on personal expenses.

What's Next for Kamala Harris?

Senator Kamala Harris is giving up on her run for the Democratic presidential nomination. As recently as this summer, the money was pouring into her campaign after some impressive debate performances launched her into the top tier. But the campaign contributions ran dry, and she's headed back to the Senate.

Guest: Scott Shafer, KQED Politics Editor

First Latina To Take the Gavel on LA's City Council

For the first time in history, a Latina will be in charge of the Los Angeles City Council, shaping policy that impacts the lives of around 4 million city residents.

Reporter: Libby Denkmann, KPCC