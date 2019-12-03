How Affairs and Eggburt Forced Rep. Hunter's Hand
How Affairs and Eggburt Forced Rep. Hunter's Hand

KQED News Staff
Congressman Duncan Hunter walks out of the San Diego federal courthouse after an arraignment hearing on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. (Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)

The Political Implications of Rep. Duncan Hunter's Guilty Plea

Republican Congressman Duncan Hunter of San Diego is expected to plead guilty to illegally using his campaign fund as a personal piggy bank. At first, he said the 60 criminal charges amounted to a "witch hunt." Then his wife was prepared to testify against him. Some of that campaign cash was allegedly spent on extramarital affairs.
Guest: Scott Shafer, KQED Politics Editor

Lawmakers Call on Trump to Ban Flavored E-Cigarettes

A bipartisan group of national lawmakers, including seven from California, are calling on President Trump to ban all flavored e-cigarettes.
Reporter: Laura Klivans, KQED

Bloomberg to Campaign on Facebook with Key Hire

Ex-New York Mayor turned Democratic presidential contender Mike Bloomberg has hired a former Facebook executive to oversee the digital advertising part of his campaign.
Reporter: Alice Woelfle, KQED

LAUSD Considers Ambitious Clean Energy Goals

The Los Angeles Unified School District is looking to go green. The board of the nation’s second-largest school district will vote on whether to set far-reaching clean energy goals.
Reporter: Avishay Artsy, KCRW

