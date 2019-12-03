How Affairs and Eggburt Forced Rep. Hunter's Hand

The Political Implications of Rep. Duncan Hunter's Guilty Plea
Republican Congressman Duncan Hunter of San Diego is expected to plead guilty to illegally using his campaign fund as a personal piggy bank. At first, he said the 60 criminal charges amounted to a "witch hunt." Then his wife was prepared to testify against him. Some of that campaign cash was allegedly spent on extramarital affairs.
Guest: Scott Shafer, KQED Politics Editor
Lawmakers Call on Trump to Ban Flavored E-Cigarettes
A bipartisan group of national lawmakers, including seven from California, are calling on President Trump to ban all flavored e-cigarettes.
Reporter: Laura Klivans, KQED
Bloomberg to Campaign on Facebook with Key Hire
Ex-New York Mayor turned Democratic presidential contender Mike Bloomberg has hired a former Facebook executive to oversee the digital advertising part of his campaign.
Reporter: Alice Woelfle, KQED
LAUSD Considers Ambitious Clean Energy Goals
The Los Angeles Unified School District is looking to go green. The board of the nation’s second-largest school district will vote on whether to set far-reaching clean energy goals.
Reporter: Avishay Artsy, KCRW