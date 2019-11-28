As Temperatures Drop, Bay Area Cities Scramble to Expand Limited Shelter Capacity

On Tuesday, before the rain started, Shelby Wildeman, 52, picked up a piece of cardboard to slip under his sleeping bag in preparation for the wet night ahead, which he planned to spend outside San Francisco’s Mission Bay Library. The cardboard, he said, helps insulate from the cold concrete and soaks up some of the splashes when cars drive by.

Wildeman, two women and another man slept near each other in a small dry spot under the awning of a building. Asked why he hadn’t gone to one of the city’s shelters for the night, he said it's often not worth waiting in line when there's little guarantee of an available spot.

"I mean, you can wait in line and hope somebody decides they can't wait no more and they leave,” he said. “But I find it's better to make sure you have food than a shelter."

Wildeman pointed out the irony that standing in line for a spot at a shelter often means getting even more wet. "There’s no shelter to be under to stay dry,” he said. “Everyone will get soaked while you’re waiting."

With temperatures expected to dip into the low 40s through Friday, followed by a long stretch of rain, a handful of local agencies and nonprofits around the Bay Area are offering additional shelter beds and space in warming centers through the weekend.

That includes San Francisco’s Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing (HSH), which homeless advocates have criticized in previous years for not providing adequate emergency services during periods of rough weather.

The agency said it’s expanding the city’s existing shelter system by an additional 75 sleeping mats through Dec. 3. This week, it also began a temporary winter shelter program, run by a group of churches, that offers last-minute shelter and meals for up to seven days to those who can’t get into the existing system.