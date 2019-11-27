Evacuation Is Becoming Routine For Some Californians

Firefighters continue to battle the Cave Fire in the Los Padres National Forest above Santa Barbara. It’s scorched over 4,000 acres and forced the evacuation of thousands of people. For many people in the area, fleeing fire has become a familiar practice

Reporter: Tyler Pratt, KCBX

L.A. Mayor Challenges Other Cities To Tackle Climate Change

The United Nations this week released a pretty bleak report on climate change. Its conclusions say that countries simply aren't doing enough to cut greenhouses gases. One Californian who follows climate change news carefully is Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. He's the chair of a coalition of the world's largest cities which have pledged to fight climate change.

Guest: Eric Garcetti, Los Angeles Mayor

Increasing Numbers Of American Students Are Seeking Higher Education In Mexico

College is expensive. Now add the cost of housing in a state like California and it’s just too much for a lot of students to afford. Some are getting their higher education by crossing the border.

Reporter: Max Rivlin Nadler, KPBS