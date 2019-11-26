Wildfire Burning in Southern California Mountains Grows

The fire was mainly burning through dry, brushy canyons and ridges of the Santa Ynez Mountains, but evacuations were ordered in populated foothill areas.

Roger Svenson and his wife were parked in their camper van at a Red Cross excavation site in Goleta. He said they’ve had to flee from fires at least five times in the past decade.

"I saw it coming down the hill," Roger Svenson said. "After it got dark it was pretty obvious what what going on flames were over the ridge and coming down the hill fast."

A 1990 wildfire in the same area destroyed more than 400 homes.

Firefighters were told during a morning briefing that the area had not received any rain in 180 days and vegetation was ready to burn, as was demonstrated by the fire’s exponential growth in its early hours.

The firefighters were cautioned that roads into the rugged area may be too narrow for their engines, and that many residents had not left.

Santa Barbara County Fire Battalion Chief Patrick Byde said he expects the next 48 hours will be challenging.

"We’re expecting a weather front to come and the winds in front of those fronts can be pretty unpredictable and erratic," Byde said.

The arrival of an expected low pressure system and its accompanying rain also posed hazards ranging from shifting winds to debris flows from steep mountainsides, the firefighters were told.

As much as an inch of rain was expected in the area, and crews were warned to not drive across flowing water.

The dangers of the cycle of fire and flood is a raw memory in the region.

In January 2018, a downpour on recently burned slopes just east of Santa Barbara unleashed massive debris flows that devastated the community of Montecito, destroying homes and killing 23 people.

Reporting from Tyler Pratt for The California Report was used in this post.