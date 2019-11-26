Sacramento Mayor Supports Drastic Measures To Reduce Homelessness
Sacramento Mayor Supports Drastic Measures To Reduce Homelessness

KQED News Staff
Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, pictured in 2018. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

California is facing a major housing crisis. New shelters and apartments aren't being built fast enough. Sacramento mayor Darrell Steinberg  is the co-chair of Governor Newsom's Commission on Homelessness. In recent months Steinberg has emerged at the most vocal supporter of what many call a right to shelter, which forces local governments, to create more shelters and housing for the homeless or face penalties.
Guest: Darrell Steinberg, Mayor of Sacramento

Legal Cannabis Faces Higher Taxes

The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration says it’s raising taxes on legal cannabis retailers. It’s the latest problem for an industry that is struggling to compete with the marijuana black market, where cannabis sellers don’t pay taxes. 
Reporter: Danielle Chiriguayo, KCRW

 

