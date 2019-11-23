Survivors Fear Smaller Payouts From PG&E With Each Fire

In Kennedy's case, she and her husband grabbed a few photos and their cats as they fled. They spent the next 110 days moving from one hotel to the next as they figured out how to rebuild. An insurance settlement covered the value of her home and its contents, but it wasn't enough to buy again in the area, where home prices were skyrocketing. She and her husband eventually bought a fixer-upper that needed extensive work while her husband undergoes dialysis treatments three times a week.
"I feel cheated, of course," Kennedy said. "Everyone considered their loss as a great loss, and that it shouldn't be diminished, but I also know reality. You can kick and scream all you want, but it's just going to happen the way it's going to happen."
Some wildfire victims didn't have insurance or received insurance payouts that were too small to afford anything in the area.
"There are people who have ongoing mental or emotional issues, and they can't get comfortable anywhere, because they fear getting burned out again," said Mike Danko, another attorney who represents wildfire victims.
Continued fires also threatened the bankruptcy plans. Each of the competing proposals gives financial backers an out under certain conditions. For example, if PG&E-sparked fires burn down 500 houses this year, the backers of those plans can withdraw, Danko said.
PG&E said it's too soon to discuss liability for the Sonoma County fire, for which a cause has not been determined.
"Everything they thought that they had worked out is now being challenged, because the numbers are now being stressed," said Risa Wolf-Smith, a bankruptcy attorney and partner at Holland & Hart, which represents an entity from which PG&E promised to buy renewable energy.
An eventual payout from PG&E still wouldn't come close to replacing everything Kennedy lost. One of her animals didn't survive boarding. Her best friend, who survived the fire, later died after a heart attack. A close friend left California after receiving a small insurance settlement and her community has been erased from the map.
"I keep hoping that as time passes it will soften, it will blur the edges," Kennedy said. "I think we all are trying to move forward. It's just been extremely challenging."