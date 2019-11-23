Survivors Fear Smaller Payouts From PG&E With Each Fire

Kennedy is one of thousands of survivors of the Camp Fire, the deadliest wildfire in California history, which was sparked by Pacific Gas & Electric equipment in November 2018 and killed 85 people and nearly incinerated the town of Paradise. More than 70,000 people have filed claims against the utility over various wildfires in recent years.

Attorneys believe as many as 100,000 people are eligible to receive payments for damages they suffered during the devastating wildfires of recent years.

But wildfire victims of previous years must wait for PG&E to exit bankruptcy to get any payout from the utility. And as the 2019 wildfire season takes another toll on Northern California and the utility's equipment is blamed for new fires, the number of homes destroyed ticks up. More victims are filing claims against the company, potentially reducing the payout all victims and creditors could receive.

"The more victims there are, the smaller the slices of the pie. That's just the way it's going to be," said Hugh Ray, a bankruptcy attorney and principal at the law firm McKool Smith.

Recovery has been particularly hard for Camp Fire survivors because many in their safety nets also lost everything. Christina Taft, who lived with her mother before the fire, says she's relying on charity after the fire killed her mother and destroyed the home they shared.

"I'm still trying to get a job and I still have stuff in storage and I'm not economically stable," Taft said.

In its bankruptcy plan, PG&E has pledged to pay $8.4 billion to wildfire victims and an additional $11 billion to compensate insurance companies for their payouts. A competing proposal made by bondholders seeking to gain control of PG&E would pay wildfire victims $13.5 billion.