2 New Arrests Made in Orinda Halloween Shooting

The Oct. 31 shooting at an Airbnb rental home killed five and injured at least three others. Contra Costa Sheriff David Livingston called it a "bloodbath" in a press conference last week.

Members of rival gangs from San Francisco and Marin City were among the estimated 100 people at the unsanctioned party, which was advertised on social media, Livingston said. He said an altercation started in the kitchen of the house, and witnesses told investigators someone tried to steal someone else's property, which may have precipitated the shooting.

Video also showed some people tucking guns into their pants as they slipped past a front-door security guard, who had been seen drinking throughout the evening, Livingston said. Some people went to the party "with intent of causing harm and conflict," he said.

The shooting killed Tiyon Farley, 22, of Antioch; Omar Taylor, 24, of Pittsburg; Raymon Hill Jr., 23, of San Francisco and Oakland; Javlin County, 29, of Sausalito and Richmond; and Oshiana Tompkins, 19, of Vallejo and Hercules.

Two of the dead also had guns, according to Livingston.

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky has since said that the San Francisco-based company will also ban "party houses" in the wake of the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing. In addition to ATF's posted reward, the Contra Costa Sheriff's Office continues to collect information. Anyone with any information should contact its investigation division at (925) 313-2600. Any tips can be emailed to: tips@so.cccounty.us. To leave an anonymous voice message, call 866-846-3592.

The story is still developing and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Associated Press contributed reporting to this article.