2 New Arrests Made in Orinda Halloween Shooting

KQED News Staff and Wires
Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office staff with metal detectors search bushes at bottom of Knickerbocker Lane in Orinda on Nov. 1, 2019, following a Halloween night shooting that killed five people. (Raquel Maria Dillon/KQED)

Two suspects were arrested Thursday in an ongoing investigation into the Halloween shooting at a party in Orinda that killed five.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) announced on Friday they had served two warrants issued by the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office, which led to the additional arrests.

A gun seized was also linked to multiple other shootings in the Bay Area, according to an ATF spokesperson, using a data network that tracks ballistics and firearms. The ATF also announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to arrests and convictions in this case.

Five suspects were previously arrested in connection with the Orinda shooting, but were released without being charged. It is not yet known if these two new arrests are of new individuals or of two of the original suspects.

Prosecutors said they weren't able to file criminal charges against the five men originally arrested Nov. 14 because they couldn't meet the standard for filing by the post-arrest deadline.

The Orinda Shooting
"We need more information," said Scott Alonso, a spokesman for the Contra Costa district attorney's office, earlier this week. "We are not ready to file charges and we will not file charges until we can."

"This is a very complex case," he added.

However, charges "absolutely" could be filed later, he said. "If there's more evidence that comes to light, we will certainly reevaluate it as it comes in."

Because of the filing deadline, which was Nov. 18, the men had to be released from custody unless they had parole violations or warrants, Alonso said.

Four of the men were originally arrested on suspicion of murder, and the party promoter was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory.

More information about Thursday's new arrests is expected later on Friday from the sheriff's office.

The Oct. 31 shooting at an Airbnb rental home killed five and injured at least three others. Contra Costa Sheriff David Livingston called it a "bloodbath" in a press conference last week.

Members of rival gangs from San Francisco and Marin City were among the estimated 100 people at the unsanctioned party, which was advertised on social media, Livingston said. He said an altercation started in the kitchen of the house, and witnesses told investigators someone tried to steal someone else's property, which may have precipitated the shooting.

Video also showed some people tucking guns into their pants as they slipped past a front-door security guard, who had been seen drinking throughout the evening, Livingston said. Some people went to the party "with intent of causing harm and conflict," he said.

The shooting killed Tiyon Farley, 22, of Antioch; Omar Taylor, 24, of Pittsburg; Raymon Hill Jr., 23, of San Francisco and Oakland; Javlin County, 29, of Sausalito and Richmond; and Oshiana Tompkins, 19, of Vallejo and Hercules.

Two of the dead also had guns, according to Livingston.

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky has since said that the San Francisco-based company will also ban "party houses" in the wake of the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing. In addition to ATF's posted reward, the Contra Costa Sheriff's Office continues to collect information. Anyone with any information should contact its investigation division at (925) 313-2600. Any tips can be emailed to: tips@so.cccounty.us. To leave an anonymous voice message, call 866-846-3592.

The story is still developing and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Associated Press contributed reporting to this article.

