5 Suspects Arrested in Connection With Orinda Halloween Shooting

The suspects include Lebraun Tyree Wallace, 28, of the city of San Mateo; Jaquez Deshawn Sweeney, 20, of Marin City; Jason D. Iles, 20, of Marin City; and Shamron Joshua Mitchell, 30, of Antioch who were all arrested on charges of murder and conspiracy and are being held without bail, the sheriff's office said. The fifth suspect, Devin Isiah Williamson, 21, of Vallejo, was charged as an accessory and is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail.

The arrests come nearly two weeks after the shooting, which occurred late on the evening of Thursday Oct. 31 at an Airbnb rental that was being used as a party space in the quiet Bay Area suburb. Law enforcement officials had, until now, offered few public leads since the deadly incident that left five dead and at least four others injured.

Victims included Tiyon Farley, 22, of Antioch; Omar Taylor, 24, of Pittsburg; Raymon Hill Jr., 23, of San Francisco and Oakland; Javlin County, 29, of Sausalito and Richmond; and Oshiana Tompkins, 19, of Vallejo and Hercules.

"It's a horrific event that occurred in our community, and we hope these arrests will start the process of some level of healing, if that's possible," said Orinda Mayor Inga Miller. "Our hearts go out to families and people affected ... A sense of safety was shattered and these arrests will hopefully bring back that feeling of safety in the neighborhood."

Miller also said that while city officials have been aware of the investigative work that’s been going on, "it's hard for folks to feel that, when there has been so little public information that law enforcement felt prudent to report. This is something concrete that residents can see."

Miller added that the City Council is considering an ordinance to temporarily ban short-term, un-hosted housing rentals in the city until more safeguards are put in place. The Council plans to take up the issue on Tuesday, she said.

Airbnb has since said it will ban party houses on its online platform.

