California to Sue Federal Government Over Rules Managing State's Scarce Water Supply

The state, which has historically relied on the federal government to set rules, is proposing its own rules governing the State Water Project, which captures and stores water originating in the Sierra Nevada and delivers it to 27 million people in the San Francisco Bay Area and Central and Southern California.

"We value our partnerships with federal agencies on water management," said the state's Secretary for Environmental Protection Jared Blumenfeld. "At the same time, we also need to take legal action to protect the state's interest and our environment."

Environmental groups cheered the state's decision but criticized its proposed rules.

Doug Obegi at the Natural Resources Defense Council referring to them as "Trump lite."