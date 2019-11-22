California Lawmaker to Propose Ban on Sending Unwanted Nude Photos

When she was first elected to the California Assembly, Ling Ling Chang publicly posted her cellphone number to get feedback from her constituents.

It worked, but it came with a dark side effect: unwanted nude photos from strangers.

Exposing yourself on the street is a crime, but the law is less clear when it happens in the digital realm. Earlier this year, Texas outlawed sending unwanted nude photos to people through dating apps or other digital means, making it a Class C misdemeanor with a fine of up to $500.

Now Chang, who has since been elected to the state Senate, wants to make sending unsolicited lewd photos illegal in California. The senator announced Thursday that she was partnering with the dating app Bumble to introduce legislation in January when state lawmakers return to work.

“I’d say 95% of the women I have talked to have experienced something like this,” said Chang, a Republican whose district includes portions of Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino counties. “We have to send a message that this culture of online harassment must go.”