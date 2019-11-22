Corrin Rankin on Recruiting African-American Candidates to the GOP and Growing Up in the Bail Industry
Corrin Rankin on Recruiting African-American Candidates to the GOP and Growing Up in the Bail Industry

Marisa LagosScott Shafer
Corrin Rankin, with Political Breakdown hosts Marisa Lagos and Scott Shafer.  (Guy Marzorati/KQED)

Marisa and Scott recap a hectic week of impeachment hearings and the most recent Democratic debate, and analyze the State Supreme Court ruling against the law to force disclosure of presidential candidates' tax returns (0:30). Then, Republican activist Corrin Rankin joins to discuss her childhood experience with redlining, her family bail bonds business, leaving the Democratic party, and her efforts to recruit African-American Republicans to run for office (6:14).

