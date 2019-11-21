PG&E Begins to Return Power to Customers After Latest Shutoffs

PG&E crews began restoring power to communities throughout Northern California late Wednesday, the utility said.

The utility said it cut power to about 48,000 customers, or at least 112,000 people, across 10 counties in parts of the North Bay and Sierra foothills Wednesday morning in an effort to keep its equipment from sparking wildfires amid gusty wind conditions and heightened fire danger.

About 5,500 workers and 45 helicopters are inspecting lines and equipment before turning power back on.

PG&E began the power restoration process in Shasta, Tehama and Glenn counties Wednesday evening.

By 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning the following communities had their power restored:



