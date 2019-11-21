Lawyer Says Vallejo Man Killed By Off-Duty Richmond Officer Was Shot in Back of the Head

A lawyer representing the family of a man shot and killed in Vallejo by an off-duty Richmond police officer says the man, identified as 38-year-old Eric Reason, was shot in the back of the head while fleeing what started out as a verbal altercation in a parking lot.
Melissa Nold, a Vallejo-based civil rights attorney representing Reason’s family, said Reason was shot in his left forearm, the back of his shoulder and once in the back of his head. She said the bullet wound to the head aligns with witness accounts of Reason running away from the officer when he was shot.
"Mr. Reason was the one who appears to have been afraid for his life," Nold said.
Vallejo police say they responded to reports of a shooting at a shopping center on Fairgrounds Drive on the evening of Nov. 10. Police said Reason was engaging in a verbal altercation with Sgt. Virgil Thomas, an off-duty Richmond police officer, before retrieving a gun from his trunk.
“Reason armed himself with a handgun and approached Sgt. Thomas a second time,” Vallejo police said in a press release Monday. “Sgt. Thomas subsequently drew his weapon and fired at Reason in response to an observed threat.”