California Supreme Court Strikes Down Law Requiring Release of Trump Taxes

Note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

In a unanimous decision, the California Supreme Court Thursday struck down a law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom requiring presidential candidates to release their five most recent income tax returns by November 26 in order to appear on the March 2020 primary ballot.

"This additional requirement, however, is in conflict with the Constitution’s specification of an inclusive open presidential primary ballot," Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye wrote for the majority.

"The Legislature may well be correct that a presidential candidate’s income tax returns could provide California voters with important information," the chief justice wrote, adding that the requirement would impinge on voters' choices and rights to decide which otherwise-qualified candidates they prefer.