UC Berkeley Braces for Tonight's Controversial Ann Coulter Speaking Event

Here we go again.

Conservative firebrand Ann Coulter is expected to speak at UC Berkeley on Wednesday evening, more than two years after her first scheduled speaking engagement on campus was abruptly cancelled.

Coulter, a right-wing syndicated columnist known for her hardline views on U.S. immigration and border security, plans to address what she considers the danger of mass immigration as part of "Adios, America," a talk titled after her 2015 book of the same name.

The event, at 9 p.m. at Wheeler Hall, is likely to draw scores of protesters to the famously liberal campus, spurring the university to deploy what it says will be a significant security operation in an effort to thwart violent clashes and vandalism.

"We believe [Coulter] has been extremely impactful on shaping the Republican Party's position on immigration," said Rudra Reddy, vice president of the Berkeley College Republicans, the student group hosting the event. And while not every member of his group agrees with all of Coulter's positions, he added, she is someone who "should be listened to" given the current national political context.