The Thinking Behind KQED's Mass Shooting Coverage
Search
X
Donate
The Bay

The Thinking Behind KQED's Mass Shooting Coverage

13 min
Devin Katayama
Andrea Tovar lights up a candle at a vigil held for shooting victims on November 17, 2019 in Santa Clarita, California.  (Apu Gomes/Getty Images)

Since the days of Columbine, America's reference point for mass shootings has shifted over and over again. These shootings have happened at schools, movie theaters and night clubs. But there are also the mass shootings that happen on the margins: In people's homes, backyards and cul-de-sacs. The epidemic of gun violence in America is pushing newsrooms like KQED's to interrogate how to cover these tragedies. We take you inside the KQED newsroom in conversation with managing editor Vinnee Tong about the questions newsrooms like ours are grappling with in this moment.

Guest: Vinnee Tong, KQED's Managing Editor of News 

Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.