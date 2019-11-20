The Thinking Behind KQED's Mass Shooting Coverage

Since the days of Columbine, America's reference point for mass shootings has shifted over and over again. These shootings have happened at schools, movie theaters and night clubs. But there are also the mass shootings that happen on the margins: In people's homes, backyards and cul-de-sacs. The epidemic of gun violence in America is pushing newsrooms like KQED's to interrogate how to cover these tragedies. We take you inside the KQED newsroom in conversation with managing editor Vinnee Tong about the questions newsrooms like ours are grappling with in this moment.

Guest: Vinnee Tong, KQED's Managing Editor of News