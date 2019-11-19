A Bear Flag Impeachment

A new poll shows that a majority of Californians want President Trump impeached and removed from office.

Not too much surprise there, but even in traditionally Republican strongholds like the Central Valley and San Diego, a majority want Trump out.

Focusing only on Democrats across the state, the number jumps to 89%.

Maybe I'm in a Bay Area bubble, but I'm surprised the support for impeachment and removal isn't even greater across California.

If people can see through the disinformation campaign being waged by Republican leadership, I believe support for impeachment will continue to grow.