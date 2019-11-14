California vs. California in the Impeachment Hearings
California vs. California in the Impeachment Hearings

Mark Fiore

As Wednesday's impeachment hearing pitted two California lawmakers in opposing roles, a lead witness said President Trump pressed a diplomat about Ukraine "investigations."

Adam Schiff, the California Democrat who chairs the House Intelligence Committee and presided over the first day of hearings, sat shoulder-to-shoulder with the ranking Republican member, Devin Nunes of California's 22nd Congressional District.

Yes, that's the same Devin Nunes who sued an imaginary cow and now thinks that Russian election meddling in 2016 — confirmed by all U.S. intelligence agencies — was actually done by Democrats and Ukraine.

