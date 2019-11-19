Deadly Attack Leaves California Hmong Community in Shock

"We're coming for you," the police chief said of the attackers.
"This investigation is going to take two phases now," Chief Hall said. "The first phase will be the establishment of an Asian gang task force. And this will be headed up by Deputy Chief Pat Farmer and Capt. Dennis Bridges. This will be a combined effort with the Fresno Police Department, its multi-gang task force as well as southeast Asian officers from our department who are connected in the community, and our federal and state assets. The second phase of this operation will consist of healing the community."
Hall's announcement regarding launching an "Asian gang task force" came without any clear connections to Sunday's shooting. Police have found no gang connections to any of the victims, and have yet to provide any details suggesting the shooting was gang-related.
The mass shooting in a quiet, working-class neighborhood erupted in the midst of a low-key family event, Hall said.
“This is truly a good group of people who were simply having a party,” the chief said.
“It's very devastating, very,” said Paula Yang, a friend of the homeowner, whose brother, Kou Xiong, died in the attack. “We don't know what to say to people, but we hope that the legal system will find justice.”
She said the shooting has many in the community fearful.
"Even right now, families are gathering inside saying, what can we do to protect our home from this day forward?"
It was the third mass shooting in four days in California.
Last Thursday, a 16-year-old boy armed with a handgun killed two students and wounded three others at his high school in the Los Angeles suburb of Santa Clarita before killing himself.
On Saturday, a San Diego man in the midst of a divorce shot and killed his wife and three of their sons before killing himself. A fourth son was on life-support.
There have been eight mass killings in California so far this year, claiming the lives of 33 people, according to a database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University. That’s a dramatic increase from previous years, with eight mass killings in the state for all of 2016-2018.
The increase mirrors the national trend in 2019. There have been 39 mass killings this year in the United States, compared with 25 in 2018, according to the database, which tracks homicides where four or more people are killed, not including the offender.
This post includes reporting by Ternece Chea and Olga R. Rodriguez of The Associated Press, and KQED's Alex Hall.