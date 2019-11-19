High Winds and Dark Times Forecast
Mark Fiore

High winds are on the way to Northern California, and PG&E has begun to notify customers it's likely to begin "Public Safety Power Shutoffs" in 22 counties this week.

PG&E customers are learning to stock up on food, gas and cash in the face of recurring power shutoffs as the beleaguered utility works to update its system and manage vegetation to reduce the risk of its equipment sparking devastating wildfires.

Don't worry though, PG&E's CEO says it'll only take about 10 years to get things straightened out.

