Majority of Californians Want Trump Impeached, Removed From Office
Scott Shafer
President Trump has threatened to eliminate government funding for the state of California on various occasions, among the multiple factors that make him particularly unpopular here. (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

California has never been friendly political territory for President Trump and, according to a new statewide poll, a majority of Californians are ready to see him removed from office.

The survey, from the Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC), found that 57% of all adults and 53% of likely voters are supportive of Congress impeaching and removing the president from office.

That support is especially high among Democrats (83%), women (64%), Latinos (69%), noncitizens (69%) and voters ages 18-34 (64%).

A majority of survey respondents support Trump's removal, even in the most traditionally conservative regions of the state, including the Central Valley (52%) and Orange County/San Diego (51%).

Despite that consensus, the poll found that Californians are more divided on how Congress is running the impeachment inquiry. Asked to describe their feelings about how Democrats are handling the process, 48% of likely voters said they approved while 50% said they disapproved.

Not surprisingly, the responses to that question fell largely along partisan lines, with Democrats strongly approving (76%), Republicans strongly disapproving (86%) and nonpartisans split, with 41% approving and 52% disapproving.

"For some it’s that [Democrats are] going too fast. For others it’s that they’re going too slow," said PPIC President and CEO Mark Baldassare.

He noted that support for impeachment among Republican voters hasn't budged in the last six months: It was 8% in May and remains the same in this poll.

For the poll, 1,711 California adult residents were surveyed over the phone in either English or Spanish between Nov. 3-12.

With California's presidential primary election about 15 weeks away, the poll also found that support for the top Democratic candidates remained fairly stable. Nearly a quarter of likely Democratic voters (24%) named former Vice President Joe Biden as their top choice, followed by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren (23%) and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders (17%). Significantly trailing that top-tier pack were California Sen. Kamala Harris (8%), South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg (7%) and entrepreneur Andrew Yang (5%).

"I think it's been very difficult for any of the candidates to get any traction in the last few weeks in the presidential race," Baldassare said, pointing to the distracting impact of the impeachment inquiry.

"Probably the name that you hear the most [in the hearings] is Joe Biden. And so his name continues to be mentioned," he added. "But for the other candidates, they are struggling to get any time. And this, of course, affects candidates who are not in that top tier, even more so than Warren and Sanders and Biden."

Other highlights from the survey:

  • President Trump: 33% of all adults and 39% of likely voters approve of the job Trump is doing as president, while 63% of all adults and 59% of likely voters disapprove.
  • Third party: In an expression of dissatisfaction with the major political parties, 57% of likely voters say a third party is needed to fully represent the American people. That includes 58% of Democrats and 48% of Republicans.
  • Health care: Just 25% of likely voters support the idea of a "single payer" health care system run by the government. However 65% of likely voters support the idea of adding a government- administered plan or "public option" to the current system of private insurance. 30% oppose that idea.
  • Property taxes: Asked where they stood on a possible ballot measure to reform Proposition 13 by increasing taxes on commercial property, 46% were supportive, 45% were opposed and 9% were undecided.
  • Homelessness: 58% of all adults said they'd seen an increase of homeless people in their community over the past year. Just 3% said they've seen a decrease, while 37% said it was about the same.

