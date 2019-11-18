Mass Shooting in Fresno Leaves 4 Men Dead, 6 Wounded

We begin this morning with news of another mass shooting, this time in Fresno last night. Four people are dead and six are wounded.

Reporter: Alex Hall

Fire-Proofed but Uninsured in Rural Communities

California's devastating wildfires have made it harder than ever for people living in fire-prone regions to get insurance for their homes. Thousands of Californians are trying to cling to their old policies by taking expensive measures at the request of their insurers including, for example, spending out of pocket to fire-proof their properties. But what are they getting in return?

Reporter: Mary Franklin Harvin

California Gets Good Grades on Beach Preservation

California has gotten the best marks in the nation when it comes to protecting the coast. That's according to the latest Surfrider Foundation State-of-the-Beach survey.

Reporter: Erik Anderson, KPBS