Cyclists and Walkers, the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Is Now Yours, Too

et ready for a little slice of Bay Area transportation history this weekend: A new cycling and walking path across the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge will open to the public Saturday morning. That marks the first time ever, I think, that people will be able to stroll or bike directly between Contra Costa County and Marin County.
So, if you're motivated by history and a first-ever sort of experience, woo-hoo!
But the real reason you should check out the 6-mile path across the bridge is the visual feast on display from the upper deck: from the Bay Bridge to the Golden Gate to the wide expanses of San Pablo Bay, with an amazing vista of Mount Tamalpais and the rest of the northern bay's hills and ridges. You can also get a leisurely, close-up view of the bridge's 1950s-era Erector-set construction and get a chance to take in the span's curves and swoops.