Chesa Boudin on His District Attorney Victory, Parents' Incarceration and Travels in South America
Political Breakdown

28 min
Marisa LagosScott Shafer
San Francisco District Attorney-elect Chesa Boudin, with Political Breakdown hosts Scott Shafer and Marisa Lagos.  (Guy Marzorati/KQED)

Chesa Boudin pulls off an upset victory and wins the San Francisco district attorney's race (0:28). Marisa and Scott discuss what the result means for San Francisco and the criminal justice reform movement, and talk with Boudin about the moment the race was decided, his parents' incarceration, his early struggles in school, traveling in South America, cash bail reform, and his plans for the office (5:17).

