Labor Waits and Watches as 2020 Democratic Primary Heats Up

The bill was vigorously opposed by ride-hailing companies Lyft and Uber. But all the leading Democratic candidates for president endorsed AB 5 before Gov. Gavin Newsom signed it. Warren even authored an op-ed piece in the Sacramento Bee on behalf of AB 5.

It was enough for San Diego Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, AB 5's author and one of labor’s strongest allies in the state Legislature, to endorse Warren for president.

"I actually had planned not to get involved specifically with a candidate before the primary,” Gonzalez said, adding that she went to Stanford University with two of the candidates, Julian Castro and Cory Booker.

"But Senator Warren was vocal about her support for so many of the things we've been working on. I just realized when it came to the things I care most about, I think she'd be the most effective president," Gonzalez said.

There are some notable exceptions to labor's wait-and-see attitude.

Biden picked up an early endorsement from the International Association of Fire Fighters. And on Friday in Oakland, National Nurses United (NNU) will officially endorse Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who has long championed their signature cause: "Medicare for All."

Jean Ross, co-president of the NNU, said it was a close call between Sanders and Warren, who also is making "Medicare for All" a centerpiece of her campaign.

"We just know that Bernie's commitment to our issues, not just Medicare for All, but ... his commitment to social justice and trade unionism, democracy in the workplace, has been steadfast also for decades," Ross said. “So we don't have to guess as to whether he's going to waffle."

But some candidates didn't even respond to the NNU's request for an endorsement interview with union members — including Sen. Kamala Harris, who has struggled to define her health care position in the primary. Harris walked back her full support for Medicare for All earlier this year, after first saying she favored doing away with private insurance.